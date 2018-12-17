Your weekly dose of celebrity fashion inspiration is here! While promoting her upcoming film in NYC, Jennifer Lopez wore a sparkly blue pajama ensemble that made us ask: Do we see a trend coming? The singer-actress seems to say so! During her tour, J.Lo rocked some of her best street style looks yet, but this Sally LaPointe runway number exceeds all expectations. And now, can we talk about Priyanka Chopra's winter white get-up? Her personal stylist Mimi Cuttrell mixed and matched the season's must-haves, and her cute dog was the perfect companion to her daytime look. On a separate note, Sarah Jessica Parker gave us major Carrie Bradshaw nostalgia while wearing Batsheva, and Natalie Portman brightened up the day in the perfect office-chic look by Dior. Click to see these and more of this week's best celebrity street style!