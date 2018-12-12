Jennifer Lopez is in New York and the city knows it. The 49-year-old singer-actress has been out and about promoting her new film, Second Act and she’s been making one glam appearance after another – donning some of the most striking monochromatic outfits! Like true fashion lovers, we felt the need to document what she's worn thus far for some serious winter-style inspiration. First off, the New York native made an appearance at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night where she was surprised by a special guest, her co-star Milo Ventimiglia, who joined her and Jimmy in a game of Can You Feel it.

VIEW GALLERY J. Lo looked stunning in a white, ballerina-like dress

The mom-of-two opted for a little white dress – a gorgeous, ballerina-like number by Saiid Kobeisy. The sexy get up featured a plunging neckline and flowy tulle skirt a la Carrie Bradshaw, and she finished off the ensemble with a thin black belt and silver sky-high heels. Fast-forward and the lady of the hour left the show looking business-woman chic in a completely different all-grey outfit with a subtle plaid print. Jennifer stepped out in a blazer style blouse, cropped trousers, and matching overcoat. She teamed the modern office-apropos look with classic black pumps, leather gloves and a statement embroidered clutch. Like a true superstar, Jenny from the block added a glam touch to the monochrome look with a pair of tinted oversized sunglasses.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer left The Tonight Show looking business-chic in an all-grey ensemble

Later that day, Jennifer looked like a snow queen as she was spotted in an all-white ensemble while headed to a taping of Watch What Happens Live. The Anillo singer could not be more Hollywood glam in a flowing jumpsuit by Chanel that mildly exposed her toned midriff with a low neckline. She added a hint of sparkle with a Chanel clasp on her collar and matching stud earrings. The entertainer topped her look with a striking white coat lined with a (faux or not) fur collar. Jennifer channeled her early ‘00s days with a pair of tinted oversized sunglasses.

VIEW GALLERY The singer-actress was the epitome of Hollywood glam in an all-white jumpsuit and matching coat

For a special surprise screening of Second Act in the Bronx, J. Lo arrived with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez sporting a neutral look. She was the epitome of a movie star while rocking a head-to-toe camel outfit – a split hem pencil skirt, with a matching cropped coat that featured printed puffy sleeves and accessorized with tall ruched boots and a tan leather hat. Be sure to click on the gallery for more of her amazing looks. While we're sure there are more to come, we can never have too much inspiration!