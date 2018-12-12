Two things that we can always count on from Queen Maxima are her stellar hairdos and her major style at every one of her royal appearances. From bold and colorful dresses at award ceremonies to artful and tactful accessories at state meetings, the Dutch royal knows how to pull off a look (and a tiara). As expected, she did not disappoint this week when she wore not one, but two stunning outfits while she hosted Cape Verde's President and First Lady in Amsterdam. Let's dissect.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander hosted Cape Verde's President and First Lady at the Royal Palace Photo: Getty Images

After welcoming President Jorge Carlos de Almeida Fonseca and his wife, First Lady Ligia Fonseca, at Dam Square, the Dutch Queen and her husband King Willem-Alexander hosted a state banquet at Amsterdam's Royal Palace in honor of their visitors. Her Majesty looked stunning recycling her beloved one-shoulder red satin gown by Dutch designer Claes Iverson, which features diamond studs — the monarch has worn the dress on two separate occasions, including her 2016 state visit to New Zealand. And in true Queen Maxima fashion, the royal brought out all the jewels to complement the beautiful dress on Monday, December 10. A diamond brooch? Check. Diamond drop earrings? Double check. Diamond tiara? Of course.

For the second night of the state visit, the mom-of-three and her guests enjoyed an evening out at the Cruise Terminal in Rotterdam for a concert with Cape Verdean musicians entertaining the esteemed guests. For the dazzling affair on Tuesday, December 11, Queen Maxima opted for a darker hue getup. She donned a plum-colored velvet midi Zeus + Dione dress with matching plum pumps. To add to her regal look, the stylish royal wore an eye-catching necklace with hints of red, colorful dangling earrings, and a bangle.

Her Majesty stepped out in a plum midi Zeus + Dione dress for her second night out with Cape Verde's President and First Lady Photo: Getty Images

As always, the Dutch Queen impressed us with her fashion choices, and we can't wait for her upcoming outing to see what she'll wear next!