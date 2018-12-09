Celebrities are stepping out in the most epic outfits while taking their looks from day to night. From Camila Cabello's Parisian chic style to Miley Cyrus’ most ladylike look to date, our favorite IT girls are embracing the holidays while looking their absolute best. And speaking of absolute best, we need to talk about Amal Clooney's stunning color-block moment while out on a date with her husband. It’s proof that she will become (if she isn't already) the next Hollywood style icon. Check out the coolest street style looks in another recap of As Seen on the Streets!