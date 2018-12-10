Jennifer Lopez proves a LBD is a must for the holidays – hers is Valentino!

Jennifer Lopez just gave us major outfit inspiration for our next holiday party. On Sunday the Hollywood star stepped out to a promo event for her upcoming film, Second Act, alongside costars Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia and Leah Remini. The 49-year-old singer-actress brought forth a glam-chic look in a flirty, little black dress – perfect for a holiday outing with the girls, the annual White Elephant party, or even the anticipated Christmas Eve dinner. Jennifer’s LBD forms part of the Valentino Resort 2019 collection and is not yet available online, but that doesn't stop us from admiring the ruffled number.

Jennifer Lopez was glam-chic in a LBD from the Valentino Resort 2019 collection

We love how J. Lo’s mini dress combines holiday fête with school-girl glam as it brings a subtle hint of sparkle with black beading and features a white peter pan collar. The cinched waistline shows off the entertainer’s tiny waist and keeps things fresh with a scalloped hem. The mom-of-two finished her look with black thigh-high boots and lots of sparkly diamond jewelry. Her stylish look was chosen by her style team, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The lady of the hour wore her signature honey hair straight and tucked behind her ears. On the same short dress but less festive note, Vanessa looked pretty in pink in a frilly mini dress that showed off her toned legs and shiny metallic stilettos. The soon-to-be-30 star accessorized with large hoops and minimal gold jewelry.

Vanessa Hudgens and J. Lo stunned at a Second Act promo event in leggy looks

Since filming Second Act Jennifer and Vanessa have grown a tight off-screen bond and have even gone out on double dates with their beaus, Alex Rodriguez and Austin Butler. The former Disney star recently shared with HOLA! USA of her love for her costar. She said, “I just love her. She’s so sweet. She texts me and checks in on me and she’s become such a friend.” She added. “I’m obsessed with her.” Over the weekend the Amor, Amor, Amor singer stepped out in another holiday-inspired but far more eye-catching ensemble when she joined her World of Dance co-judges Derek Hough and NeYo to film their season three finale. J. Lo was the epitome of holiday glam in a shimmery green turtleneck dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

J. Lo was the epitome of holiday glam in a shimmery emerald gown Photo: Instagram/@jlo

It comes as no surprise the French fashion designer's crystal-embellished creation looked simply stunning on J.Lo's fabulous figure. Her bedazzled emerald dress was complemented by shiny earrings and head-turning Louboutin heels. It should also be noted her staggering hairstyle is one of the most elegant updos we've ever witnessed. Simply stunning!