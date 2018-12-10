'Tis the season to be fabulous! Sofia Vergara is kicking off the holidays with good fashion and good spirits. The 46-year old bombshell attended the Brooks Brothers and St. Jude Children's Hospital annual holiday bash on Sunday night (December 9) in Beverly Hills, where she flawlessly rocked the winter look and gave us all an education on the true meaning of winter wear (hint: gingerbread houses as backdrops are a must).

Sofia wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana coat to the Brooks Brothers holiday bash benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Photo: Getty Images

For the sweet occasion, Sofia wore a sleek, body-hugging strapless black dress paired with a stunning pastel pink Dolce and Gabbana coat draped over her shoulders. To complete the outfit, she matched a pink and black purse along with black pumps. Sofia was also seen with her 11-year old Modern Family co-star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons at the event, who looked picture perfect in a cute holiday dress.

Sofia and Aubrey weren't the only famous faces at the star-studded party. Elizabeth Chambers, James Franco and girlfriend Isabel Pakzad were also spotted with the Colombian beauty during the winter wonderland celebration that benefitted St. Jude's Research Hospital.

The actress was seen with Aubrey, who plays little Lily on Modern Family, at the party Photo: Getty Images

Aside from looking her best, Sofia is also making major boss moves. For the seventh year in a row, Sofia topped Forbes' highest-paid tv actresses list in 2018 coming in with $42.5 million thanks to her many endorsements (like Rooms To Go and SharkNinja Coffee). And of course, a big chunk of that number comes from her salary on Modern Family.

Speaking to HOLA! USA in 2017, Sofia revealed that her TV character was actually inspired by relatives. She shared, "Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latina women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes. I’m like that too."