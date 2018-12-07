Amal Clooney rarely steps out without giving the world a taste of her impeccable style. The 40-year-old lawyer had a glamorous fashion moment earlier this week when she stepped out with husband, George Clooney at the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards in New York City. The brunette beauty braved the cold temperatures as she stunned in a long silk chiffon gown featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and pleated skirt. She was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in the bicolor J.Mendel gown that currently retails for –wait for it– $6,490 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Amal looked stunning in a strappy sweetheart silk gown

It comes as no surprise that Amal looked effortlessly elegant in the luxurious, thin-strapped number, which also comes in a two-toned pink-and-creme shade. She wore her hair down in her signature glossy waves and accessorized with geometric diamond earrings and a box clutch that perfectly matched her dress. Her look was completed with a sexy red lip. George, who accepted a Global Citizen of the Year award, looked dandy himself in a classic black tuxedo.

The human rights lawyer looked beautiful in a soft pink Prada number

Since giving birth to their 18-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, George and Amal have taken a step back from attending social affairs. Prior to this week, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen the handsome couple out in evening-wear, however, her last two looks have been true stunners. Back in June, George and Amal attended the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award celebration where George received the lifetime achievement award honor. Although her 57-year-old husband is the actor in the relationship, Amal was the true star of the night. The human rights lawyer looked stunning as ever in a soft pink off the shoulder Prada gown.

Amal wore an unconventional rose print ensemble for the 2018 Met Gala

The gorgeous gown was embellished with matte gold beads and clear sequins and had a sexy twist as it gave a peek at her long, slender legs. The month before that, the handsome couple was seen at the annual Met Gala where the stylish mom took glam to a whole other level as she rocked a metallic top, navy pants and a long rose-printed train by British designer, Richard Quinn. As the holidays are quickly approaching we can’t wait to see what this stylish lady will step out in next.