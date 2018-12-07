Another year, another epic CR Women Calendar! French fashion editor extraordinaire Carine Roitfeld just unveiled her second annual calendar, and it's just as stunning as the first. For her inaugural campaign last year, she enlisted fashion's top names to model a hardcore workout spread (think lifting barbells with cute black booties and teased up hair) to benefit the Special Olympics. But this year, she's turning over a more delicate page to raise awareness for breast cancer. And again, she's recruited heavy-hitting names (like one of our favorite Estée Lauder girls, Joan Smalls) to help her spread the word.

“I wanted to highlight the personality and individuality of these beautiful women tied to the strong symbol of breast cancer awareness," Carine said. "The images showcase each model’s femininity with a ribbon incorporated into the looks." As for the models who got in on the pretty in pink party? Joan, Elizabeth Hurley, Carolyn Murphy, Karlie Kloss, Hilary Rhoda, Grace Elizabeth, Fei Fei Sun and Anok Yai, along with up-and-coming stunners Danielle Herrington, Halima Aden, Lakshmi Menon, and Birgit Kos. It's a girl gang that's raising awareness to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Institute, and we're here for it.

MORE: Joan Smalls on inclusivity with beauty and fashion brands: 'Do it beacuse that's your core value'

Shot by famed-photographer Mario Sorrenti, the inspiration for the shoot came from the "natural uniqueness and ethereality of flowers." Together with the symbolic pink ribbon, each photo comes to life with pink power. Joan wears her ribbon as a cap tying a pretty and colorful floral bouquet atop her head, while Karlie sports her ribbon with a ready-for-winter coat and blush for days. And Elizabeth? Like a true icon, she dons her pink ribbon as big as her star power — as a huge shoulder piece with black liner and pink lips to match.

Karlie went full-out pink with a winter coat and blush combo Photo: Mario Sorrenti

Aside from being visually stunning, this specific calendar is a tribute to women’s strength, beauty and energy. And you see the power of women twelve times, one for each month of the calendar. Carine took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the campaign: "So proud to share #CRWOMEN2019 shot by @mario_sorrenti with @esteelauder to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation @bcrfcure. Purchase a copy and see the full series at crfashionbook.com." We're already waiting for her next campaign to drop.

Elizabeth looked stunning with her striking black liner Photo: Mario Sorrenti

CR Women 2019 is now available on crfashionbook.com and esteelauder.com with 100 percent of the selling price benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Get your copy today!