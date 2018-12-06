Is there anyone with a more memorable style than Thalía? Since breaking out in the entertainment industry, the Mexican beauty has been in a fashion lane of her own. Thalía has made a stellar mark on with her attire on countless red carpets. The 47-year-old has done everything from taken the plunge.

Showing off a little leg, and even adorned plush. The Lento singer’s style is showing no signs of slowing down, as she constantly turns out look after look. Watch the video above to relive Thalía’s best red carpet moments.