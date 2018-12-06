The wedding festivities might have wrapped, but we still can't get over Priyanka Chopra Jonas (note the Insta official name change) and Nick Jonas' lavish celebrations. It was a royal-level affair. The pre- and post wedding parties, the countless outfit changes and the fact that it was held in a palace (yes, a palace!) makes it all the more epic. Not to mention the level of bling she had on. The Bollywood beauty sported major jewels all over, accessorizing every single one of her looks and making them iconic. It was absolutely regal. Which begs the question. How many jewels did her pal Meghan Markle have during her royal weding?

Priyanka wore a total of 357.39-carats during her wedding weekend

We know that Priyanka wore a whopping 357.39-carats throughout the weekend. Her choice of diamonds? Chopard. For the Western ceremony, Priyanka and Nick exchanged a pair of bands from the Haute Joaillerie Collection with 3.90-carats of ashoka-cut diamonds with an east/west setting in platinum. Swoon. As for Meghan, Prince Harry slipped a band made of Welsh gold that was gifted by Queen Elizabeth herself.

Priyanka also wore sparkling diamonds to accompany and complete her custom white Ralph Lauren dress. And they weren't just any simple earrings. They featured a 7.63-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond, a 6.42-carat rose-cut pear-shaped diamond, and 2.86-carats of diamonds set in 18-karat ethical white gold, paired with earrings worn in her veil featuring 12.26-carats of diamonds set in 18-karat ethical white gold. You get it. It was a lot of sparkling goodness. And for the after-party, she dazzled some more with another pair of earrings that featured 115.63-carats. Meghan, on the other hand, wore diamond stud earrings and a 5.61-carat diamond bracelet by Cartier to match. Both are winners here, duh.

Meghan wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara from 1932 for her big day

Next up was the Hindu ceremony. Again, Priyanka looked stunning. At the after-party, the bride completed her look with a necklace (184.50-carats), diamond earrings (6.07-carats), a pair of round brilliant-cut diamonds (2.12-carats), and an oval-shaped diamond drop (16-carats) worn on her head. As for Meghan's royal wedding back in May, the Suits alum donned a headpiece too, but it came in the form of a centuries-old tiara – the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara to be exact. Queen Mary purchased the small diamond bandeau from luxury London jeweler Garrard back in 1932. Again, both Priyanka and Chopra are winners here.

After the Hindu ceremony, Priyanka wore a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond drop on her head

Investigation conclusion: Both Priyanka and Meghan were dazzling brides!