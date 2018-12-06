Miley Cyrus is feeling the love in London – and taking a more toned down approach to her style. The 26-year-old pop star turned the streets into her own runway this week, as she showed off two chic looks. On Thursday, December 6, the Nothing Breaks Like a Heart songstress stepped out of her hotel in an all-black ensemble. The pop star wore a black skirt paired with a matching bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Miley kept her glam minimal. With a soft smoky eye and blush lip gloss. The pop star wore her long blonde tresses tucked away from her face.

Miley Cyrus stepped out in London this week Photo: Getty Images

The Wrecking Ball singer, who has been known for her over the top style, stepped out the day prior in one of her chicest looks to date. On Wednesday, December 6, Miley wore another stunning outfit as she greeted fans and signed autographs. Liam Hemsworth’s leading lady was a stand out in a black sweater and trousers combo – as she left her hotel.

Miley completed her look with a gold Gucci belt and a popping red lip. The superstar is in the UK to perform her latest single with Mark Ronson on the Graham Norton Show. Ahead of the performance, the former Disney Chanel star took to her Instagram to share a message for her fans.

“So happy to be back in London and see all my UK fans,” she tweeted. “Rehearsals for @THGNshow today [broken heart emoji] make sure you tune in on 12/7 to see me and @MarkRonson perform Nothing Breaks Like A Heart!” Miley’s trip comes after she and her fiancé revealed that their Malibu home was lost in the Woolsey fires last month.

The singer back-to-back black ensembles Photo: The Grosby Group

Earlier this week, the Party in the USA singer opened up about he aftermath and how she and the actor are moving on. “Honestly, I’m in a really good kind of healing place right now,” she said during her appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Adding that she “definitely learned a lot” since losing her home.