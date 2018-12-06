Calling all Selena Quintanilla fans! If your dream is to be able to take the late singer with you wherever you go, then we've got just the fix for you. All H-E-B stores across San Antonio are now selling a limited second edition of the Selena-themed shopping bag. It's resuable, recyclable and totally retro.

The Selena shopping bag is available for purchase at H-E-B stores across San Antonio and online Photo: H-E-B

The bag has two sides (don't worry, both feature Selena) that showcase the Queen of Tejano in her classic mirror dress. One is a closeup of her face with her signature red lips and black eyeliner makeup look and '90s-styled bun. The other side of the bag zooms out (so you can see the full dazzling dress in all its glory) with the word "Siempre" written across. As you can expect, it's already gotten a lot of traction because Selena fans are some of the best fans in the world. But if you don't live in the greater Texas region, don't fret. Aside from being sold at the H-E-B stores, you can also order the $2 bag online.

This is the second time this year that the grocery chain has sold Selena shopping bags. Back in March, they released the first edition and it sold out in a matter of hours. This time around, fans lined up at the break of dawn to get their hands on the vintage-looking shopping bags. Last year, Forever 21 unveiled a merchandise line with everything Selena and before that MAC Cosmetics released a capsule collection with lipsticks, blushes and eyshadow palettes reminiscent of the singer's iconic looks.

The limited-edition bag features two sides, purple straps and is made out of 100 percent material Photo: H-E-B

Whether you want to do groceries, have a picnic, or go to the beach, this bag is perfect for any occassion. Score one or two (or three — we already did) here.