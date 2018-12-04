We may be approaching winter, but brights are in full bloom this season. From Queen Letizia's fuzzy pink Carolina Herrera number to Anne Hathaway's rosy Max Mara coat, our favorite celebrities are embracing color for all ocassions. Catherine Zeta-Jones was spotted in one of the most epic monochromatic looks while Kim Kardashian challenged the low temperatures in an iridescent mesh dress. Check out their looks plus more colorful pieces in this week's best celebrity street style extravaganza!