Not many people can master fall dressing as Maria Dueñas Jacobs does. The fashion expert and now Director of Brand Development at style service giant Stitch Fix exclusively opened the doors to her clothing sanctuary and set us up for a fabulous fall-mode lesson. From building up a comfort-chic day outfit to accessorizing like an editor, we got in on all her secrets on how to achieve her signature everyday uniform – perfect for any occasion. Watch the latest episode of Dress Up With with our fashion editor Claudia Torres Rondon!