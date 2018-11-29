Whoops! Kendall Jenner and Anitta were spotted in the same outfit. The two global superstars embraced the feather extravaganza as they stepped out in two different, but similar red carpet looks wearing little black dresses with a wild touch. Kendall caused a sensation in a surprisingly affordable look from LPA the label while Anitta stunned in a Saint Laurent runway number. It’s pretty clear they each rocked the trend in their own stylish way, but who do you think wore it best? We’ve certainly made a choice. Find out who wins this fashion face off in another episode of Twinning!