After trying out in 2017 and not making the cut, Cuban-American model Josie Canseco didn’t give up and made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut a year later in the spectacular runway extravaganza that airs Sunday, December 2, on ABC. While Josie, like Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters (Gigi and Bella), comes from a well-known family, former MLB player Jose and model Jessica’s 22-year-old daughter is soaring all on her own. The bubbly blonde caught up with HOLA! USA backstage ahead of walking in the Pink portion of the fashion show. Watch above to see how the Angels and other models treated her, who made her starstruck, and how far in advance she started prepping.

Be sure to also tune in on December 2 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC as Adriana Lima bids farewell to VS and Behati Prinsloo makes her return.