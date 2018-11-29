Through the years we’ve seen Queen Elizabeth don some of the brightest looks in fashion. The 92-year-old royal fashionably wears her signature coat-dress uniform with matching hat and gloves but keeps her style looking fresh with bright, punchy colors. Her Majesty has rocked everything from a soft baby pink to a heartwarming yellow, and even an eye-catching neon green. Although saturated hues aren’t always easy to pull off, the Queen effortlessly wears all colors of the rainbow while maintaining her regal style. Brighten up your day by clicking on the video above!