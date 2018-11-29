Jennifer Lopez’s love doesn’t cost a thing – but her style does! The 49-year-old took the stage on Ellen wearing an eye-catching look by Tom Ford. Jennifer, who was also a guest on the show, wore the Liquid Sequin Hooded jumpsuit while performing the lead single, Limitless from her upcoming film Second Act. The dazzling jumpsuit retails for $7,250 on the designer’s website. Jennifer began her performance by showing off the full look –wearing the hood. The triple threat wore matching black boots, as she glided around the stage.

Jennifer wore a $7,250 during her performance on Ellen Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

J.Lo’s paired the look with a bond red lip and smoky eye. The El Anillo singer’s long honey brown tresses flowed past her shoulders in waves. Jennifer also showed off some impressive jewels. During the performance, the Bronx-native flashed an impressive sparkler on her ring finger. The jumpsuit was the second of Jennifer’s impressive looks while appearing on the show. During her interview with the host, Jennifer wore an all-white dress one shoulder dress.

With matching white shoes. The look was accented with ruffles and cinched at the waist – showing off her impressive figure. Jennifer knows that she has worked hard for her body and has no problem showing it off in impressive pieces. “I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she told InStyle magazine.

The Limitless singer wore two looks during her appearance Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The World of Dance host shared that she didn’t know that she was body goals for women – like her friend Kim Kardashian. “I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself,” she said of taking pride in her curvs. “In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.’ ”