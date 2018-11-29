There's no denying that 2018 was the year of Hollywood romances. We saw so many celebrities fall in (and out of) love, but no story was as epic and sweet as the one between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. It was a whirlwind romance that, for the most part, was coy and secret. But for her Vogue January 2019 cover story, the Quantico actress opened up and spilled all (yes, all!) the details about her much-anticipated nuptials. Besides dishing on details of their courtship and what the three-day wedding party will be like, Priyanka also revealed who she will be wearing for her big day!

According to Vogue, Priyanka will don a custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. Throughout his life, the famed designer has only created three wedding gowns (for his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece), but if you’re in the know, then it’s obvious why he approached and offered to dress Priyanka for her wedding. In 2017, the actress and Nick attended the Met Gala, and both wore striking Ralph Lauren looks. The singer wore a patterned suit, while Priyanka dressed to the nines with a floor-length trench coat-inspired gown. A few months later, we'd find out they were already texting and meeting up with each other at that point, so wearing Ralph Lauren to tie the knot brings it back to the beginning for the couple.

The two are reportedly set to wed this month in a pretty palace in Rajasthan, India in not one, but two ceremonies. One will be a traditional Indian wedding and for the second ceremony, Nick's father Kevin Jonas Sr. will officiate the Christian service. “Two very different cultures and religious backgrounds, and the beauty of it was, there was so much love and acceptance for our side,” Priyanka told Vogue. “People will need vacations after this wedding,” she said.

Priyanka has already impressed us with her bridal wear back in October when she rocked a Marchesa frock for her New York City bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe. It was simple, elegant and the perfect preface to her actaual wedding day look. And like her royal bestie Meghan Markle did, Priyanka plans to make several outfit changes throughout the festive weekend. A few rumored designers the actress is considering are Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and Sabyasachi.

As for the dress, we don't exactly know what it will look like, but if it's anything like the head-turning design she wore to the Met Gala this year, it's sure to be dazzling.