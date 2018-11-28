It’s always a grand moment when a royal steps out in a dress we can actually purchase. On Wednesday, November 28, Queen Letizia wore an affordable frock for a visit to Madrid’s Royal Theater with China’s first lady, Peng Liyuan. The always-stylish royal donned a pretty baby pink dress with floral and bird embroidery from none other than the popular online retailer, ASOS. Lucky for us, her elegant dress comes with a cash-friendy price tag of $119, which after seeing this, almost had us running to add to our carts. And we probably should have as only two sizes are currently left on the website.

Queen Letizia exuded elegance in this soft pink ASOS number Photo: Getty Images

The Queen was a vision during the royal engagement in the ASOS Design Midi Dress. The pastel number falls just below the knee, has a round neck and features intricate floral and bird embroidery. We love it brings forth a springy vibe, and exudes elegance while keeping to her polished style. Letizia completed her outfit with a pair of nude pumps and clutch, and gorgeous Coolook 'Sarin' jade and pink earrings. Her coat - a stunning pink mohair number by Carolina Herrera also doubles as a must-have.

The Spanish royal was a pink vision with her striking Carolina Herrera coat Photo: Getty Images

In terms of keeping her unpredictable outfit choices, we love that King Felipe’s wife is a proud outfit repeater. The mom-of-two calls upon her favorite numbers by designers like Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera for various occasions. The stylish lady has worn the same outfits months or sometimes even years apart! One of those being a black striped ensemble she wore to multiple engagements which consisted of a Hugo Boss 'Marela' skirt and her beloved label's 'Bashina' white shirt. Whether she changes things up with different accessories or shamelessly dons the exact same ensemble again, we love Queen Letizia’s down-to-earth attitude and fashion-conscious mentality.

MORE: Queen Letizia of Spain is an outfit repeater and we're here for it

As avid fashion seekers, we’ve noticed the stylish mom-of-two oftentimes leads the way to affordable, ready-to-wear clothing or jewelry. The former journalist’s recent looks have gravitated towards a combination of high-low fashion. In the past, we’ve seen her rock fast-fashion brands like Zara and Mango while maintaining regal style. But Letizia isn’t the only royal who knows how to make online retailers look royal-worthy.

Letizia wore a gorgeous pair of Coolook 'Sarin' jade and pink earrings Photo: Getty Images

Duchesses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also bring happiness to our style-loving hearts whenever we see them out and about in approachable clothing items. We’ve seen them rock ensembles from Whistles, & Other Stories and Club Monaco among other brands. The upside is we can actually purchase it, but the downside is it almost always sells fast. So you need to act quick!