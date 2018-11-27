Queen Maxima of the Netherlands certainly isn’t afraid to make a bold style statement – and she carries it off perfectly every time. While some royals stick to ‘safe’ muted tones and standard styles, the Dutch Queen just loves to experiment with bright colors and patterns. Case in point; just take a look at the two eye-catching ensembles she has worn in the last few days – both of which reflect her vibrant personality perfectly. On Monday the Argentina-born royal chose a statement dress to attend an awards ceremony in Amsterdam. This was just two days after she turned heads at an official dinner for the Singapore President in a snazzy jumpsuit.

VIEW GALLERY

Queen Maxima turned heads in this unique turquoise frock at an awards ceremony Photo: WENN

Monday’s outfit was particularly unique – a turquoise frock with tassel and feather details in contrasting shades of red, yellow and even pink. Maxima combined it with vertiginous heels in burgundy and a matching clutch bag, and her blonde locks were swept up into a chignon. Completing the look was a delicate diamond bracelet and some statement turquoise earrings.

The 47-year-old royal picked the strong look for her turn as an awards presenter at the Muziekgebouw concert hall in the Dutch capital. She stepped up on stage to present the culture fund award to conductor and composer Reinbert de Leeuw.

Related: Did you know these glam royals have Latina roots?

VIEW GALLERY

This bold jumpsuit - which she wore for an official dinner with King Willem-Alexander was just as eye-catching Photo: WENN

Maxima’s other bold choice was picked out for an official dinner in The Hague which was also attended by her husband King Willem-Alexander. The couple welcomed President Halimah Yacob of the Republic of Singapore and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee for an official dinner at the Binnenhof. Maxima looked every inch a modern royal in a round necked jumpsuit with bright print in shades of pink, purple burned orange and taupe. Suede heels in same gold hue as her wide belt completed the outfit, along with chunky gold jewelry.

More: Queen Maxima gives masterclass in statement accesories during state visit