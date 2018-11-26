It’s Cyber Monday, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t in full-fledged shopping mode! While making our rounds to scour the internet’s best deals we came across the perfect polka-dot dress Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle could get behind. It’s none other than a Diane von Furstenberg tilly wrap dress, which lucky for you, is currently on sale from $470 to $282. The dotted number is a silk-satin brown and white midi that resembles two similar styles worn by the Duchesses. In October Meghan and Kate, both stepped out on different occasions donning an almost identical chocolate-brown-and-white-polka-dot dress.

Diane-von-Furstenberg silk-satin wrap dress available at Net-a-Poter Photo: Net-a-porter.com

Kate appeared at a surprise engagement to celebrate the Teen Heroes of 2018 in a long-sleeve dress with high neckline from Whistles. The regal brunette tied a playful bow at the waist and added an elegant touch to her look with a pair of timeless nude heels and silver statement earrings. Days later, her sister-in-law opted for a laid-back iteration of the dress: a short-sleeved button-up midi by & Other Stories featuring a similarly pointed collar and accentuating waist tie. Parallel with her Cali-girl vibes she teamed her look with a pair of Sarah Flint brown gladiator-inspired sandals.

Meghan stepped out in a similar polka dot number during her royal tour in Australia.

The stylish set immediately took note of their covetable frocks, so it comes as no surprise both dresses became sold out after being seen on the royals. Last week there was another case of twinning as the two stepped out in all-burgundy outfits. Kate made a surprise visit to the UCL Neuroscience lab for which she opted for a burgundy skirt with matching blazer by Paule Ka. The mom-of-three kept the look somber with black details – including a turtleneck, opaque tights, and heels.

Days before, Kate had donned a long-sleeve polka dot dress from Whistles

Meghan, who had been back in the Hubb Community kitchen earlier that day, was the epitome of chic in a burgundy shift dress and long coat by Club Monaco. The soon-to-be-mom teamed the berry number, which was distinguished by a velvet collar, with dark tights and pointed black ankle boots. While their outfits often imply a case of twinning, they each dress for the occasion while staying true to their styles and adding a personal approach to their looks.