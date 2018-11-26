Is Lady Kitty Spencer slowly becoming the next street style superstar? The it-girl is now a regular on every best-dressed list and this week's look was no exception. Naomi Campbell was also spotted in one of her signature power looks with one super cool accessory, while Angelina Jolie looked old-Hollywood chic as she stepped out in a classic A-line dress ensemble. Additionally, Queen Letizia kept it preppy yet timelessly good. Now, what do they all have in common? It seems like our favorites are thinking alike when it comes to winter's biggest color: the classic jet black look.

Click to watch the best outfits we saw this week and get ready for some winter style inspiration!