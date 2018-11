Just in case you didn't get the memo - sleepwear is the new streetwear - according to Kate Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, in any case. The two were seen rocking peach-colored pajamas, Kate, in a full set paired with an oversized menswear coat and Rosie with clear heels and diamonds to spice up the elegant ensemble. But who wears it better? See how these icons embrace the (now must-have) trend and of course our top pick in the newest episode of Twinning!