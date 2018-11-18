As you may well know, we're used to seeing Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner in every single street style shot out there. The two have become the ultimate street style queens as they never fail to step out in the coolest looks all while looking all-too effortless. Noone would think anyone could step up to their game, right? Well, that was until we saw Sofia Vergara put on a pair of heels and walk out the door looking her absolute best in the perfect casual attire. And can we talk about Alessandra Ambrosio's signature biker chic look? You better be ready for some fall inspiration because this week's top dressed celebrities are in it to win it! Click to watch.