Whoops! It's another Twinning moment! This time it's between two of the most fashionable girls out there. Olivia Culpo and Busy Phillips serve office-chic looks in another red carpet fashion face-off. Olivia, kept it classy in a Kate Spade ensemble paired with dazzling accessories and red-hot lips, while Busy freshens up the plaid suit with fun accessories to match her personality. But who wore it better? Click through for our fashion editor Claudia Torres Rondon's pick and let us know who's your favorite!