Christian Siriano is everywhere. Whether you have seen his impeccable work in every single red carpet or you've come across his pieces in some of the best celebrity street styles out there, he has developed the ultimate signature look that has elevated him into the latest celeb obsession. The Project Runway alum has dressed everyone from Oprah, Zendaya, and Michelle Obama, to Cardi B and Lady Gaga. Christian's designs grace women in Hollywood not only through style but also in power.

We caught up with the designer at his atelier in Manhattan and spoke all-things style, trends and inspiration. Click the video above to watch his take on the must-have pieces for Spring '19!