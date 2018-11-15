Queen Letizia was a boho queen in a stunning dress she wore to the Spanish embassy while on royal duties in Lima, Peru on Tuesday, November 13. The former journalist’s impeccable style never fails to shine through and this time was no exception. While away, Letizia wore a red, purple and gold striped dress that features a deep v-neck and midi hemline, and that very much resembles a boho-chic look her mother-in-law, Queen Sofía wore in the ‘70s. Similar to that of King Felipe’s mom’s dress, Letizia’s paisley frock exudes timeless style and elegance.

Letizia wore a red, purple and gold striped dress from Spanish label, Intropia

The striped number from Spanish label Intropia channels bohemian flair with long, puff sleeves that gather at the wrist and a flattering cut thanks to a cinched detail that sits just below the bust. The mom-of-two added a glam touch that combines with a modern appeal as she accessorized with long, dangly earrings by Tous, a burgundy snap clutch by CH Carolina Herrera and matching patent pumps by Lodi. Beauty-wise, the Queen continued the retro vibes with a chic center part and soft tousled waves. She wore soft makeup with light smoky eyes, a swipe of blush and a nude lip.

MORE: Does Queen Letizia have a new 'do?

The Spanish royal perfectly matched her CH Carolina Herrera clutch and Lodi pumps to her dress

Looking back at Sofía’s vintage photograph, her look is very much on trend for the decade. In the photo, she dons a pink and purple striped dress with metallic flecks and long puff sleeves that, like Letizia’s dress, also cuff at the wrist. The semi-sheer number has a high-neck and bouncy necktie, which is very much in line with the fashion of the time. As for accessories, though she’s sitting, we can still see she cinched the dress at the waist with a red contrast belt. The Spanish royal styled her coiffure with a silver barrette like the ones worn in the ‘90s and again in 2018.

Queen Sofía donned this gorgeous vintage number during a visit to Switzerland in 1979.

MORE: Queen Letizia's best fall 2018 style moments

It’s no secret Queen Letizia is a (big) fan of wearing red. We’ve seen her rock everything from sleek pantsuits to gorgeous A-line dresses in a variety of rich crimson hues. The 46-year-old royal took a similar approach with her vintage-inspired dress, which is perfect for fall and even the holiday parties quickly coming up!