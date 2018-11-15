Ever since Meghan Markle sashayed onto the royal scene, fashion fans have been watching her style with an eagle eye. And while many of her outfits are high-end designer ensembles – with the price tag to match – many of her choices are extremely affordable. It could be that the form-fitting LBD she wore for Saturday night’s Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall falls into the latter category – after readers of a popular Meghan fashion blog have identified the off-the-shoulder number as UK retailer Marks & Spencer’s Double Crepe Bodycon dress – which retails for just $64.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the chic LBD for a night of music at London's Royal Albert Hall Photo: Getty Images

While the dress’ identity hasn’t been officially confirmed, blog Meghan’s Fashion makes the point that the M&S dress looks uncannily similar – and would be a great affordable option for fans looking to steal her style. It’s currently available online in all sizes – and it also comes in a festive shade of red, perfect for Christmas party season.

It’s perfectly plausible that the Duchess of Sussex could have chosen an outfit from the iconic British store to attend the concert alongside her husband Prince Harry, plus senior royals including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Meghan has worn items from Marks & Spencer on more than one occasion in the past – most recently in June when she attended the wedding of Harry's cousin - Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale, teaming her Oscar de la Renta dress with a $37 fascinator from the brand.

Related: Take a look at the best photos from Meghan and Harry's royal tour

Royal fashion fans have identified her outfit as this $64 dress from UK retailer Marks & Spencer Photo: Marks & Spencer

And in January during a visit to a radio station in Brixton, South London, the 37-year-old wore an oversized black knitted M&S sweater – which sold out minutes after it was identified by royal fashion fans. That was a month after Meghan joined the royals for their traditional Christmas Day mass in Sandringham, where she accessorized her Sentaler caramel coat with a pair of chestnut M&S gloves.

More: See the incredible $44 replica of Meghan's wedding dress that is selling out fast