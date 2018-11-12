Melania Trump and Princess Charlene of Monaco made their way to Versailles while in Paris on Sunday, to attend the First Wives lunch, hosted by French First Lady, Brigitte Macron. As part of the ceremonies to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War I, Melania and Charlene were joined at the luncheon by other first wives where they all took part in a family photo. While Melania, 48 and Charlene, 40 each stayed true to their personal style, we noticed both their looks included a tie detail at the neck.

VIEW GALLERY Melania Trump wore a wool pleated dress by Christian Dior

FLOTUS, who arrived in Paris with President Donald Trump on November 9, channeled timeless elegance as she donned a wool pleated dress by Christian Dior that featured a bold tie detail at the neck and a matching belt. She complemented her look with a matching grey overcoat and classic black leather Manolo Blahnik pumps. The former model wore her hair down in soft, tousled waves and kept her makeup glam with smoky eyes and pink glossy lips. Contrary to Melania’s ladylike garbs, Charlene opted for a menswear-inspired ensemble.

VIEW GALLERY Princess Charlene stood out with an oversized tie detail at the neck

Prince Albert’s wife wore a pair of black straight-leg trousers and black matching top that gave her look a feminine twist with an oversized bow at the neck. The blonde royal completed her look with a long houndstooth coat by Givenchy that featured broad shoulders, and finished off with back heels. The Princess kept her makeup natural and added another feminine detail with a with a statement red lip. Additionally, Brigitte’s top also corresponds with the tie-at-the-neck detail Melania and Charlene both include in their outfits.

However, her knot is much less noticeable to Melania’s and (more so) Charlene’s. President, Emmanuel Macron’s wife, who’s known to have impeccable style herself, also aligned her look to Charlene's with a nod to the menswear trend. The 65-year-old First Lady welcomed and posed with each of her guests wearing black trousers, a white shirt with a subtle tie element and a dark green double-breasted blazer.

Although they each stayed true to their personal styles, it appears these ladies are all tied up on the same trend!