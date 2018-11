The feather galore is seen nonstop on the streets and celebrities have taken on the Old Hollywood style in the most outrageous ways. Superstars Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes have turned the plumage extraordinaire in an unexpected fashion: menswear. That's right! Both IT girls were spotted rocking the same exact oversized grey Prada suit while hosting two different events. But who wore it better? Find out who left us speechless in another episode of Twinning!