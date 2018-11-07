Adriana Lima is saying goodbye to Victoria’s Secret where it all started. The veteran Angel will be walking down the runway of her last VS Fashion Show on November 8 in NYC. Adriana shared her heartfelt adios. “Dear Victoria, thank you for showing me to the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly”, she wrote on Instagram. The 37-year-old continued, “And all the love to the best fans of the world! Love, Adriana."

Adriana Lima has officially hung up her wings Photo: Getty Images

Despite the fact that the Brazilian beauty has been a part of the Victoria’s Secret team since 1999 and has walked in 19 shows, missing only one due to pregnancy – she still gets nervous.

“The whole world is watching you,” she shared backstage to HOLA!. Throughout her tenure as an Angel, the mom-of-two has shown the newer class of Angels the ropes. In fact, just backstage at her final show, the younger models were taking videos of the longest-serving Angel. “I take everybody under my wings,” Adriana, who has worn the Fantasy Bra three times, previously told HOLA! USA. Adriana credits Tyra Banks for helping her out in the beginning of her career.

“She approached me to say hello. She asked me where I was from,” she said. “She made me feel really welcome. I was nervous, it was the beginning of my career. It was my first big thing.”

The veteran Angel is saying goodbye to Victoria's Secret Photo: Getty Images

The Maybelline ambassador will have a lot to celebrate with the girls after the show as she has always held her VS family near and dear. “I enjoy the moment because I love being a part of Victoria’s Secret, and I love being an Angel,” she shared with HOLA! USA before the 2016 show in Paris. “I’m living a dream.” Fans can watch Adriana’s farewell when the show airs on ABC on December 2.