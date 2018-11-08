Kate Middleton’s recycled style is the gift that keeps on giving. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out alongside Prince William for a glamourous date night at the Tusk Conservation Awards ceremony in London on Thursday, November 8. The 36-year-old royal was the picture of elegance in a familiar look by one of her favorite designers. The mother-of-three stepped out in teal gown by Jenny Packham. The Duchess’ dress featured a plunging neckline and cap sleeves. The piece was accented with small embellishments and lace.

Kate Middleton stepped out in the teal Jenny Packham dress for the Tusk Awards Photo: Getty Images

Kate kept her jewelry and glam minimal. For the occasion, the Duchess’ long tresses flowed past her shoulders, allowing a pair of silver drop earrings to peek through. Prince William’s wife remained true to form, sporting her signature smoky eye and pale pink lip and holding on to a tiny teal clutch.

RECYCLING QUEEN: KATE MIDDLETON'S FASHION REPEATS

Royal style watchers would recognize this look from the first time Kate wore the dress. George, Charlotte and Louis’ mother turned heads when she stepped out in the look in 2012 at the Our Greatest Team Rises: BOA Olympic Concert.

MORE: Kate Middleton takes a style note from sister-in-law Meghan Markle

The Duchess first wore the look during an outing with Prince William in 2012 Photo: Getty Images

During the evening out with Prince William, Kate held on to the same matching clutch, but wore her hair in a chic chiffon. This isn’t the first time in recent months that Kate has pulled out one of her best looks. In October, Kate made her first official appearance with Prince William since returning to maternity leave in her brilliant periwinkle dress by Emilia Wiskstead.Kate famously wore the look during her royal tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.