Priyanka Chopra is still in bridal shower overload. The future Mrs. Nick Jonas took to her Instagram to share a new picture of her and her bride squad from her bachelorette party over the weekend. “Payjamas are cool…#bridesquad #pajamasandheels @tam2cul @srishtibehlarya@daniellejonas @mubinarattonsey you were missed,” she wrote next to a photo of her and her bridal party. In the picture, the Quantico actress and her ladies sport matching pink pjs. In one photo, the 36-year-old shows off her “bride to be” sash.

Priyanka shared a picture of her bridal pajama party Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka also took the time to give a shout out to her future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, who was noticeably absent from the celebration. Kevin Jonas’ wife confirmed her absence. “Moving to another house stinks,” the Married to Jonas star commented on another Instagram post. “Wish I could have gone. I’m glad you guys are having fun.”

The actress lovingly responded: “We missed u babe.” During the weekend celebration in Amsterdam, Priyanka had another Jonas woman by her side. On Monday, the Isn’t it Romantic star shared a picture of her and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick’s older brother Joe. “The morning after..#TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet,” she captioned the photo that shows the women wearing sleep masks that say “hungover,” and holding on to flasks.

Priyanka’s epic bachelorette party was a festive (and fashionable) affair. The former Bollywood star shared images of her show-stopping looks via Instagram. On their first day abroad, Priyanka shared a photo of her full look with the caption, “#Setting sail.” The 36-year-old wore an off-white sweater dress with light feather appliqués, a creme-colored trench coat, and over-the-knee snakeskin boots. All the fashion didn’t stop there.

Priyanka celebrated her bachelorette party with style in Amsterdam Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Meghan Markle’s BFF turned out another look on the second day, wearing a orange and pink color-block sweater and plaid skirt ensemble that she paired with western-inspired boots. Priyanaka, and Nick confirmed their engagement in August, but have yet to confirm their wedding date.