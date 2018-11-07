Celebrities. They’re just like us–except they live lavish lifestyles and have enviable closets filled to the brim with the latest styles and trends. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through Instagram, then you know they’re the ones to blame for that new outfit you purchased out of impulse. Or perhaps there was a pair of shoes or a bag that you couldn’t stop thinking about since that time you saw it on their feed. If that’s the case, you’re not alone as a recent study by Narrativ revealed these are the top ten celebrities who also double as style influencers. Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lopez are only a few of the style queens in this countdown. Can you guess who’s number one? Watch to find out!