It’s almost time for the Victoria’s Secret angels to spread their wings. Before they can take flight, artisans from the UK and New York work spent countless hours making sure each wing was perfectly crafted. From the initial construction, to painting, molding, and final fittings, numerous hands worked for hundreds of hours, creating the show’s most iconic pieces.

“The reason that we use the artisans that we do is because they are extremally creative, they have their own hand. They have their own process," said Monica Mitro. "And we love to challenge them.” Watch above to meet the people behind wings for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.