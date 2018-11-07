Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s continue to be style – and life – goals! The 49-year-old triple threat took to her Instagram on Tuesday, November 6, to share some candid snaps from her and her man’s recent trip to Stanford University in California. “Beautiful afternoon with my #1,” the Dinero singer captioned the photo of her and the former NY Yankees star walking side-by-side. “#Dreambuilding with my dream man…,” she wrote in a similar post. The ever-stylish duo of course complemented each other’s style for the outing. J-Rod was the collective definition of business savvy in their attire.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez showed off their style during a trip to Stanford University Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The Limitless songstress stunned in a white and blue printed skirt with a matching sleek blouse. Jennifer completed her look with a black Chanel belt and Hermes bag. As for her glam, the superstar kept it minimal with a nude lip and a bun. Alex remained true to form in a black suit with a light blue tie that echoed his lady’s style. Jennifer and Alex each wore a pair of oversized shades. Keeping them on trend as they blocked the sun while they toured the campus.

The inspiring duo were on hand to speak with students and entrepreneurs at the university’s business school. Earlier this month, Jennifer opened up about her beau and the maturity level that has helped shape their relationship. “When we met, we’d both already done a lot of work on ourselves,” she told InStyle magazine.

Jennifer showed off her outfit from inside of their private flight Photo: Instagram/@jlo

“Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognize that and are willing to work on those flaws.” Adding about the commentator: “Now people get to see that this guy they thought was this hard-nosed athlete is, like, a goofy dad who loves his kids and celebrates his girlfriend.”