Priyanka Chopra celebrated what looked like an epic bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam over the weekend, and based on her outfits, we couldn’t help to notice she’s in it hard for the feather trend. Following her bridal shower in NYC, the bride-to-be stepped out for her bachelorette in a couple of bridal-inspired looks that perfectly fit with the plumage theme. On their first day abroad, Priyanka shared a photo of her full look with the caption, “#Setting sail.” The 36-year-old wore an off-white sweater dress with light feather appliqués, a creme-colored trench coat, and over-the-knee snakeskin boots. Though she looked cozy in the knit, it was the feather details that really made her look stand out.

VIEW GALLERY Priyanka donned a sweater dress with feather appliqués and snakeskin boots Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

On their second day in the Netherlands, Priyanka stepped out of the feathery trend and instead opted for an orange and pink color-block sweater and plaid skirt ensemble that she paired with western-inspired boots. Despite the change in theme, she kept the bridal vibes going with a bride-to-be sash and matching headpiece. It was for their final in the Dutch capital though, that we really saw her fondness of the statement trend. The former Quantico star looked as glam as can be for the "red, white and bride" theme of her bachelorette in a gorgeous feather-embellished, white long-sleeve beaded cocktail dress and a matching long feather duster from the Georges Chakra Couture 2018 Collection. She wore the sparkly mini with white pointed-toe pumps and a BOSS faux fur white coat.

VIEW GALLERY The future Mrs. Jonas looked like a glam dream at her red, white and bride bachelorette Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The brunette beauty posed in a series of photos with her ladies, one of which was Nick Jonas’ older brother, Joe Jonas’ fiancée, Sophie Turner. On her latest Instagram post, the two are sitting on a couch with matching “Hungover” eye masks and she captioned, ”The morning after…” Just last week the future Mrs. Jonas was showered with love at her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café. Priyanka enjoyed of the evening wearing a white strapless column gown with a feather-embellished skirt by Marchesa and nude patent pumps by Christian Louboutin. At this point, we wouldn't be surprised if her wedding dress continues her theme of the feathers trend!