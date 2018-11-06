Elsa Hosk is feeling like a million bucks, and it’s not only because she has the honor of being chosen to wear the million dollar Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra, embellished with more than 71 carats of Swarovski Created Diamonds, in this year’s upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “This bra makes me feel super empowered, and I feel really proud wearing it,” Elsa tells HOLA! USA of the jaw-dropping creation that took 930 hours to make. “I know all those years of work and insecurities all that stuff – I earned it. It’s a moment.”

And before you reread that statement, it’s true that the VS Angel is just like all of us. With age, she admits, comes wisdom. “The thing about getting older is I get less and less insecure. The small stuff I used to stress about, I really don’t stress about anymore,” she notes. “Sometimes like all women, we wake up one day and look like s*&t … normal stuff.”

Having been a part of the VS family, she does feel a part of something great. “I think what Victoria’s Secret does so well is the women are the center,” she shares. “The women are strong, beautiful, owning it and have that confidence, and I think it shows.” Victoria’s Secret is returning to New York City with that powerful message for their 19th runway show.

RELATED: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT THE 2018 VS FASHION SHOW

This will be the Swedish model’s eighth time walking, but probably her most memorable. “I think this for me is bigger,” she says of comparing this to being booked for the first time by Victoria’s Secret. “Anyone can walk in the show once, but to get the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra, which has been worn by so few people and such iconic supermodels, is really next level.”

It also doesn’t hurt that the show taping falls the day after her 30th birthday. “It’s like the best birthday gift I could have asked for,” she shares. In fact, when the company and her team revealed she got the coveted spot of wearing the million dollar bra in this year’s show, the blue-eyed beauty initially thought they were all there to kick start her celebrations. “They set up a whole fake shoot. I came to work and shot the first fake outfit, and everyone was there,” the former basketball player continues. “They roll out this black box. I remember thinking is this for my birthday, but that is in weeks. Then, I open it and there was the Fantasy Bra. I really freaked out. I was shaking and dropped to the floor. That was my first reaction.”

MORE: This royal-favorite designer is creating a capsule collection with Victoria's Secret

Elsa Hosk along with her fellow VS Angels including Lais Ribeiro in the Fantasy Bra in 2017

Unfortunately, she doesn’t get to keep the bra as a gift (there is a crew of security that follow her every move in it too!), but she and customers everywhere can purchase a much more affordable version made with Swarovski crystals for $250. As for how she will continue the party in the city she has called home for ten years, her friends will be front and center on her big night. “It’s such a good feeling; once it’s done you are feeling a rush like I want to do it again,” she jokes. “It’s amazing but sad because you did all that work for that little moment.”

For Elsa, that work includes being stricter with diet and exercise about three weeks out. But the 5’10” stunner is the first to acknowledge that if she wants to eat something, she will do just that. “Three days ago I had a chocolate croissant,” she admits. “When you work out as much as we do, you’d be crazy not to have a cheat day. I have to for my sanity. I’m not one to obsess over anything because once I start doing that, all I want is like pizza. The more I chill, the easier it is.”

Catch Elsa, her abs and the other beauties in the 2018 VS Fashion Show on December 2 on ABC.