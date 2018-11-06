As the daughter of fashion royalty, Carine Roitfeld, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, knows a thing or two on how to dress your best without trying too hard. The French model and creative director spoke exclusively for HOLA! USA and posed for the lens of Derek Kettela while setting the New York City streets on fire with looks from Versace, Chanel, DsQuared2 and many more of her favorites. Take a look at our behind-the-scenes video and find out what items this IT girl swears by–plus the pieces every woman should have in her closet.

See all exclusive photos, plus our chat with fashion's favorite girl in the newest issue of HOLA! USA, on newsstands now, or click here to subscribe!