If you’ve been dreaming about Meghan Markle’s second wedding gown since the day you saw her become the Duchess of Sussex back in May, then perhaps now is the time to replicate her wedding-day style. Fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova took note of the highly-coveted dress and made one just like it but with a slight (ok major!) difference in price. Fans of the elegant look rejoice as the replica retails for only $44. Yep, that’s right! The off-white gown inspired by the original Stella McCartney number she wore to the wedding reception, is cleverly called The Royal Debut and is currently rated five stars on the website.

Meghan Markle steps out in her second wedding dress look by designer, Stella McCartney

Based on their reviews, several customers channeled their inner Meghan and like her, wore the style as their second look. One happy customer wrote, “I bought this dress to be my second dress after my traditional wedding gown. It’s SUCH a beautiful look that I’m worried I might wear it before the big day, lol. Looks like the picture and has a built-in slip for no show-through. If you are top-heavy, you might need to work with the dress a bit to get the mock neck to sit as it should but other than that, this is a winner of a dress.”

Another content shopper wrote, “Very flattering. Stretchy thick fabric so it’s not see thru. Beautiful little train on the back. Wore as my second dress at my wedding and everyone screamed as I walked back in the room!” Like the original gown, the sleeveless number dons the same simple, halter silhouette, however, it shows to be much more curve-hugging on the model, than how the original dress wore on Meghan.

The Royal Debut Dress by Fashion Nova, inspired in Meghan Markle's wedding gown

Yet another satisfied customer said, “Love this dress. Got it for my engagement pictures and it fits perfect its a little long but I'm only 5 feet tall so everything is long on me but its good for a normal sized person. Anyway, I would recommend for a special event, a well made dress and flatters curves!” The online retailer beloved by Cardi B and Kylie Jenner has racked up more than 13 million followers and counting. It has a cult following for its fast turnaround in featuring almost identical styles worn by celebs. As of now, it looks as though the dress is about to be sold out (only 2X available), but in the meantime, one can hope for a restock.