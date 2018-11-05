The Victoria's Secret show is right around the corner, and New York City reigns as the capital of street style thanks to our favorite Angels. After Elsa Hosk was proclaimed this year's Fantasy Bra holder, she's been setting the streets on fire with her one-of-a-kind looks. Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday in an over-the-top green look, and Sara Sampaio was spotted in one of the most special pieces of the season. It seems the Angels will not only be conquering the runway this week, but they'll also become the ultimate trendsetters. Click to watch the best of this week's looks–VS Angels edition!