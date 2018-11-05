Time and time again Thalia has proven she’s not one to shy away from wearing bold, extravagant outfits. In the past, we’ve seen her rock everything from sparkly sequined gowns, to clashing prints, and even a head-turning pink fringed jumpsuit. On Sunday, November 5, The Mexican songstress met with fans in Mexico City during the promotion of her new album, Valiente, wearing not one, but two of fall’s biggest trends. One being neon, two being a puffer coat. The mom-of-two, who was being honored with gold and platinum record albums, was all-smiles in a white, oversized t-shirt that was cinched by a sparkly, corset-like belt, black leggings that featured a studded detail, and suede ankle boots.

Thalia was the highlight of the event wearing a neon puffer coat Photo: Getty Images

She topped the look with the cropped puffer and added a second dazzling touch with a pair of oversized sparkly hoops. The brunette beauty wore her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup glam with pink glossy lips. With her unapologetic style, Thalia stands out from the crowd and is known for embracing colorful clothing and accessories that allude to her bright and bubbly personality. In past interviews, she’s shared her views on style. “You’re not the same person from season to season. There’s always change and ways that learn, or ways that you don’t want to be or look anymore,” she said. “Clothes are an extension of who you are, of your personality, so I think if you feel that change in you, you have to just renovate everything around you, including your wardrobe,” she added.

The Mexican songstress dazzled in a sparkly corset-like belt Photo: Getty Images

This comes as no surprise being fashion icon Iris Apfel is her main fashion inspiration. In a recent Instagram post, the No Me Acuerdo singer shared an image of herself holding up a copy of her icon’s book, Accidental Icon. It’s obvious she’s a lover of eye-catching ensembles as she’s wearing a lively blue dress with a fun cherry print and large ruffled sleeves. She completed the look with a stack of larger-than-life necklaces and vivid red stiletto pumps.

The brunette beauty wore two of fall's biggest trends in this neon puffer coat.

In her caption, she wrote,” I’ve always been extravagant and daring in my way of dressing, and to know that in the world exist marvelous beings like her who inspire to lead a personal and authentic way without caring what anyone says, is refreshing." She added, “ Like a good fan, I went to get Iris Apfel’s autograph at her book signing! She is my fashion icon! One more thing off my bucket list.” Thalia loves to keep us on our toes with her standout looks–we can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing next!