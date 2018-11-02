It's not every year that Michelle Obama throws a daytime party in the middle of New York City, but that's just what happened on the International Day of the Girl. The special occasion paid tribute to young women all over the world, and superstars like Jennifer Hudson, Meghan Trainor, Zendaya and Karlie Kloss were in attendance accompanied by some of the chicest fashion choices. Based on their outfits, it seems hot pink was the color of the event. Zendaya wore a bright pink suit by Sally LaPointe while Karlie Kloss flaunted her statuesque figure in a classic Brandon Maxwell gown in an almost identical hue. Curious to see who wore the trend best? Watch this episode of Twinning and tell us which one made it on your faves list!