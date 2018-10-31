Jennifer Lopez’s clothes are barely there in her latest magazine shoot! The 49-year-old superstar shows off her curves for her new spread inside of InStyle magazine. The World of Dance judge is draped in a shimmering green Valentino Haute Couture cape with splits on the side – that come all the way to the neck. Jennifer keeps the look high fashion, wearing a set of Bulgari earrings and a Van Cleef & Arpels watch. Jennifer’s recent look may even be more daring than her infamous Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys.

Jennifer has been known to turn heads in some standout looks over the yearsPhoto: Getty Images

In the magazine, the All I Have performer shares that all of the time spent taking care of her body (no caffeine, no alcohol, and a lot of sleep) has allowed her to look and feel good in such outfits. “I’ve taken care of myself,” she said. “And now it shows.” Jennifer also admitted that she wasn’t aware of the fact that she was on the forefront of women with curves in Hollywood. “I didn’t realize what I was doing,” she said. “I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture.”

She continued: “It wasn’t ‘Jennifer’s got a big butt, and it’s good.’” The triple threat also noted that growing up in the Bronx, New York, she never idolized size 0 models. J.Lo has always been fitness and body goals to others. This year the Dinero singer has shown off her body in some stand out swimsuits and looks on and off the red carpet.

Last month, Jennifer took to her Instagram to share a personal note about her fitness journey. “Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it,” she wrote next to a photo showcasing her stellar arm and back muscles.

“I will work out and be in the best shape of my life...There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could... but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo#we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo#makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem@phvegas."