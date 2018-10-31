Meghan Markle made a lasting style impression during her 16-day royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex dressed to impress in pieces from top designers and wore a whopping $150,000 worth of fashion.

The mommy-to-be pulled double duty, as she showcased her style and growing baby bump. Meghan’s list of coats, dresses, blazers and even jeans came with a hefty price tag. Watch above to take a look at Meghan’s royal tour style.