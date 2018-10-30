Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour has wrapped after an epic a 16-day journey. For the past two weeks, we have followed their trips from Australia to Fiji and now New Zealand - and taken note of all of her wardrobe changes, which included a chic white Tuxedo dress, a must-have plaid trench coat, and even a floral wrap-dress she wore while in Fiji. And now, adding to the long list of desirable outfits are these cool-girl lace-up boots she wore to visit Wellington’s Maranui Cafe in New Zealand.

Meghan Markle dons an all-black ensemble with Club Monaco trench coat and Stuart Weitzman lace-up boots Photo: Getty Images

While her outfit exudes sophistication, it's her black lace-up boots that add an edgy, cool-girl touch to the ensemble. The $698 Veruka Lace-up boots are available on the Stuart Weitzman website and the sleek combat boots are also available in a ‘Light Tan’ and ‘Rose Clay Pink’ hue that is seriously covetable. It's easy to see why the brunette fell for the Stuart Weitzman stunners, which are lightly adorned with minimal hardware and stud details down the front, adding even more of an edgy appeal. The rest of her outfit is kept clean and simple with an all-black ensemble–including a turtleneck and skinny jeans.

Meghan Markle steps out in a pair of edgy Stuart Weitzman lace-up boots Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Meghan Markle takes a page out of Kate Middleton's stylebook–see the look!

She topped off the look with a grey trench coat from Club Monaco, which features oversized lapels and tie details at the sleeves, and currently retails for $298. The Duchess of Sussex is often seen wearing attainable clothing, which lucky for her style fans, allows them to channel their inner Meghan. When arriving in Australia, she was spotted - pun intended - in a polka dot button-up midi with short sleeves that featured a pointed collar and accentuating waist tie. This was yet another obtainable piece she wore, and it was by It-girl brand, & Other Stories.

MORE: Kate Middleton wore a chic catsuit-like ensemble at Coach Core & even played tennis

It looks as though Meghan was inspired by a similar dotted number that Kate Middleton wore during a royal engagement. Unsurprisingly, both dresses - Kate’s was from Whistles - sold out after each of the Duchesses wore them.