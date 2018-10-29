The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is more than beautiful women showing off the brand’s lingerie for the world to see. It’s also about comradery and girl power. Returning to New York City for the first time in a few years, models Barbara Palvin, who walked six years ago, Nadine Leopold, Georgia Fowler and Leomie Anderson all go behind the scenes of getting cast and what it means to get a coveted spot on that runway. “I was amazed backstage on my first show that even the veterans were all so inviting and kind,” Georgia revealed. Watch above for a first look at the road to the runway.