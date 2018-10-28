Meghan Markle is rapidly becoming our main inspiration for fall fashion. Last week, she was seen arriving in New Zealand wearing one season essential: the classic trench coat. The Dutchess of Sussex looked extra chic wearing a plaid coat by iconic designer, Karen Walker. Back in Manhattan, top model Gigi Hadid looked impeccable in white as she stepped out of her apartment, while her sister Bella set the streets on fire with a Nascar (yes, Nascar!) jacket and leopard pants. Now take a closer look and get on the fashion wave with the best street style of the week!