Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Cindy Bruna are not only famous for their catwalk skills, statuesque figures and iconic looks, but these it-girls are also a constant source of inspiration when we talk street style. While both maintain very unique styles, it's inevitable that they choose the same outfit from time to time. And it seems that the "great minds think alike" moment has finally arrived as both top girls were spotted twinning with similar black and orange ensembles. Kendall opted for a sexier version of the Halloween-esque look, and Cindy brought a cozier vibe to her street style game.

Which star has your fashion approval? Click to watch our very first episode of Twinning and find out who wins the Halloween style faceoff!